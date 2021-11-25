Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on Euroseas from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of Euroseas stock opened at $25.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87. The company has a market cap of $177.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Euroseas had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 30.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESEA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Euroseas by 1,194.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 2,272.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter valued at $224,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

