Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) to Hold

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Interactive Brokers have underperformed the industry over the past six months. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. In third-quarter 2021, it recorded a fall in revenues and higher costs. Persistently increasing expenses (owing to technology upgrades and investments in franchise) are expected to keep hurting the company’s bottom line. Lower interest rates remain a concern and might hamper top-line growth. Nevertheless, the company’s efforts to develop proprietary software (including IBKR Lite), its low level of compensation expenses relative to net revenues, and an increase in emerging market customers will likely continue aiding financials. The buyout of the retail unit of Folio Investments will further strengthen its position in the online brokerage space.”

Shares of IBKR opened at $77.38 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.57. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,865 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $1,115,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $1,267,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,048,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,215,599.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,128,633 shares of company stock valued at $78,341,788 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

