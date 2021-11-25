Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) to Sell

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kamada in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ KMDA traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.39. 122,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,391. The firm has a market cap of $284.48 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51. Kamada has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $8.16.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Kamada had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 10.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Kamada by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 62,345 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kamada by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 915,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 48,640 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

