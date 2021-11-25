Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.060-$1.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.840-$4.850 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $328.41.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $208.30. 9,208,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,213,279. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.66. The company has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $195.80 and a 12 month high of $486.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $4,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total value of $1,971,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,093. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications accounts for 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

