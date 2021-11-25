Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $270.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $385.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZM. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.29.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ ZM opened at $208.30 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $195.80 and a 52-week high of $486.83. The company has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.89 and a 200-day moving average of $317.66.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total transaction of $4,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093 in the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 72.2% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 13.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.