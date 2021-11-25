Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $302.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $324.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $1,829,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $554,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,329 shares of company stock worth $103,710,041 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 75.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Zscaler by 48.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $342.47 on Thursday. Zscaler has a one year low of $143.40 and a one year high of $376.11. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of -177.45 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.91 and a 200 day moving average of $253.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

