Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Receives $10.56 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZYNE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.68. 520,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,834. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.15.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.