Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Receives $10.56 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.56.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
