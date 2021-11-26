$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1,494.10, a current ratio of 864.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

