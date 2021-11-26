$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Five9 reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.99. 1,165,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.84. Five9 has a 52 week low of $131.70 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.03 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $393,934.34. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at $16,086,528.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $2,173,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,437.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,988 shares of company stock valued at $8,674,522 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 454.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 104.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.