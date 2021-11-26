$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Fulton Financial posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 119,363 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 108,409 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 323,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 111,404 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 130,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 58,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

FULT stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 55,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,564. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.85. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $18.41.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

