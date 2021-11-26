$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Ready Capital posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ready Capital.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

Shares of NYSE:RC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,412. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ready Capital by 1,587.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ready Capital by 79.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.