$0.58 EPS Expected for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will report $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. HEICO posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HEICO.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $471.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on HEI. Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

HEI stock traded down $8.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.80. The company had a trading volume of 453,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,371. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.93. HEICO has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $151.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.42.

In related news, Director Adolfo Henriques purchased 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $103,720.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $123,343. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson acquired 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,068,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,407,373.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 6.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HEICO by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEICO (HEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.