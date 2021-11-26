$0.91 EPS Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to announce $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Huntsman reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

HUN traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $32.57. 1,158,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,737. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.50. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,189,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,588 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 1,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,373 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

