0Chain (ZCN) Trading Up 19.7% Over Last 7 Days

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001071 BTC on popular exchanges. 0Chain has a total market cap of $28.20 million and $626,150.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00026315 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

