0xcert (ZXC) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. 0xcert has a market cap of $806,126.45 and approximately $92,911.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One 0xcert coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

0xcert Coin Profile

ZXC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

