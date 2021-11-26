$1.05 EPS Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.12. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.65.

Shares of IFF stock traded down $4.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.99. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $103.94 and a 1-year high of $157.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,692,000 after buying an additional 3,827,984 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,977,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,228,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,224,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $481,749,000 after buying an additional 1,750,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,681,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

