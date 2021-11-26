$1.05 EPS Expected for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will announce earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. ITT posted earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 182.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ITT by 125.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

ITT opened at $102.89 on Tuesday. ITT has a 52-week low of $72.54 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.14 and its 200-day moving average is $94.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

