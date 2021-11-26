$1.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Abercrombie & Fitch posted earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

ANF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,841,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after buying an additional 567,066 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,710.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 459,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 454,753 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 403,230 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

