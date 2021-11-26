$1.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96. Alexandria Real Estate Equities posted earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $8.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.83.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.58. 815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $154.37 and a twelve month high of $211.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 13,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

