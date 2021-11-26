$102.26 Million in Sales Expected for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will announce sales of $102.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.00 million and the highest is $103.07 million. Everbridge reported sales of $75.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year sales of $367.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $367.60 million to $367.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $465.00 million, with estimates ranging from $455.80 million to $489.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVBG. Barclays began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Everbridge stock traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.50. The stock had a trading volume of 946,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,686. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.75. Everbridge has a one year low of $105.23 and a one year high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.12, for a total transaction of $186,609.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,903.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,845 shares of company stock valued at $9,411,429 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

