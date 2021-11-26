105,728 Shares in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 105,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iMedia Brands by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $6.79 on Friday. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 36.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of iMedia Brands in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

