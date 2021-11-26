$15.52 Billion in Sales Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to announce sales of $15.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.50 billion and the highest is $15.53 billion. SYNNEX posted sales of $7.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 109.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $31.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.50 billion to $32.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $59.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.80 billion to $61.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SYNNEX.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNX. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.

NYSE SNX opened at $113.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $64.71 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.64. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 8.49%.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $164,559.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,324,406.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,857 shares of company stock valued at $540,253. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,300,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.