15,352 Shares in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in NN during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, Director Jeri J. Harman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,106.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 3.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. NN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $9.62.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.30 million. NN had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 27.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About NN

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

