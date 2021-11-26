16,175 Shares in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of IDT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 19.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the second quarter valued at $335,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in IDT in the second quarter valued at $222,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in IDT by 13.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in IDT by 112.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 19,927 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDT alerts:

In other IDT news, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $222,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,500 shares of IDT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDT stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.84. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.20. IDT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $67.30.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 43.25%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter.

IDT Profile

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT).

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.