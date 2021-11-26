$19.17 Million in Sales Expected for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to announce $19.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.19 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $4.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 339.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year sales of $49.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.13 million to $78.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $89.35 million, with estimates ranging from $52.56 million to $138.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCXI. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

In other ChemoCentryx news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 57.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 56.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $38.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

