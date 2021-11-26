19,004 Shares in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biocept by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 45,189 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Biocept by 288.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 151,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 112,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Biocept by 177,825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 177,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Biocept alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIOC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biocept from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Acquisition restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

BIOC stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. Biocept, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.52.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Biocept had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $17.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Biocept, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.