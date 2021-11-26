1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Trading Up 8.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) were up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $13.41 and last traded at $13.25. Approximately 3,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 291,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

Specifically, CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $300,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DIBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.47.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIBS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,155,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,029,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

