$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will report $2.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12 billion. Huntsman reported sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year sales of $8.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $9.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

HUN stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,737. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

