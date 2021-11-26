$21.45 Million in Sales Expected for Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) will announce $21.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.90 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full-year sales of $101.20 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $118.68 million, with estimates ranging from $118.36 million to $119.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reservoir Media.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06).

Several brokerages have recently commented on RSVR. Craig Hallum started coverage on Reservoir Media in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Reservoir Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Reservoir Media in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSVR. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,676,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reservoir Media stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86. Reservoir Media has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $11.58.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

