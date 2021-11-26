22,017 Shares in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,743,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,163,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,997,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JANX opened at $18.83 on Friday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

