22,500 Shares in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNMD opened at 2.08 on Friday. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of 1.36 and a 52 week high of 5.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of 2.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNMD. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

