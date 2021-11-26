$227.69 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to report sales of $227.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $224.10 million to $231.40 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $175.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis.

OXM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at $66,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 768.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at $219,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $103.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.75. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.85%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

