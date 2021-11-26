$3.04 Million in Sales Expected for Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to report $3.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.70 million. Intrusion reported sales of $1.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year sales of $8.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.01 million to $9.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.25 million, with estimates ranging from $15.65 million to $16.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 167.23% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. The company had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

INTZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Intrusion from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Intrusion stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 92,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,432. The company has a market capitalization of $75.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTZ. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intrusion during the second quarter valued at $110,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Intrusion by 71.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Intrusion during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Intrusion by 91.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 25,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

