$3.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.14. United Parcel Service reported earnings of $2.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $11.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $11.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.38 to $12.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.16.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.45. 43,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,358. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The company has a market cap of $181.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,204,348,000 after acquiring an additional 786,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after acquiring an additional 710,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,020,000 after acquiring an additional 295,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,515,000 after buying an additional 219,836 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

