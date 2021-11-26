$3.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will announce $3.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.80 billion and the lowest is $3.65 billion. Parker-Hannifin posted sales of $3.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year sales of $15.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $15.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.77 billion to $16.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.06.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,300,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,343,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PH traded down $15.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $310.02. The company had a trading volume of 18,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,618. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $247.41 and a 52-week high of $334.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

