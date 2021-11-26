$3.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report $3.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.42 billion and the highest is $4.04 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $2.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $13.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.31 billion to $20.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $157.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.18. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $115.50 and a twelve month high of $171.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.99 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,590 shares of company stock worth $7,936,032. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,807,000 after buying an additional 331,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,006,000 after buying an additional 113,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,189,000 after buying an additional 223,354 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after buying an additional 1,563,078 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,924,000 after buying an additional 358,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

