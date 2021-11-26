$309.20 Million in Sales Expected for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to announce sales of $309.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $306.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $310.90 million. Medpace reported sales of $259.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.01. The stock had a trading volume of 115,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,377. Medpace has a 1-year low of $121.52 and a 1-year high of $231.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.45.

In related news, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $39,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $2,664,692.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,002,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,176,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,405 shares of company stock worth $7,806,361 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 6,709.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Medpace by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,157,000 after purchasing an additional 33,344 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.