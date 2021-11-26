$34.57 Billion in Sales Expected for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report sales of $34.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $35.56 billion. Home Depot posted sales of $32.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year sales of $149.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.48 billion to $151.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $151.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.68 billion to $159.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $9.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $402.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,007,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $360.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.31. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $416.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $2,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

