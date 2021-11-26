$347.95 Million in Sales Expected for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to post $347.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $345.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $350.31 million. IPG Photonics reported sales of $336.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.24.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth $69,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $53,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $164.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.45. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.35.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

