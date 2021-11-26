$348.68 Million in Sales Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to post sales of $348.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $329.60 million and the highest is $367.20 million. Hexcel posted sales of $295.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hexcel.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.18.

In other Hexcel news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 114.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,371 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 624.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,089,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,982,000 after purchasing an additional 939,011 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 284.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 657,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,015,000 after purchasing an additional 486,509 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 9.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,784,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,552,000 after purchasing an additional 402,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 51.7% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,763,000 after purchasing an additional 359,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

HXL traded down $6.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.91. The company had a trading volume of 29,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -201.81 and a beta of 1.40. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.51.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hexcel (HXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.