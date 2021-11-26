3,602 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Acquired by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,834,000 after buying an additional 5,583,732 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340,845 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,984 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 580.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 862,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,799,000 after acquiring an additional 735,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 53.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,096,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,109,000 after acquiring an additional 734,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XEL opened at $65.55 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.18.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

