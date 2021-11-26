$362.61 Million in Sales Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to report sales of $362.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $360.55 million and the highest is $364.50 million. Vonage posted sales of $323.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

VG has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Colliers Securities cut Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.11.

NASDAQ:VG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.71. 178,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,738. Vonage has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.24, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,109 shares of company stock worth $2,739,436 over the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the third quarter worth $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vonage in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vonage in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vonage in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vonage in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

