$402.19 Million in Sales Expected for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to post $402.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $373.40 million and the highest is $442.10 million. Sunrun reported sales of $320.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

NASDAQ RUN traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $47.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,927,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,338. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $312,292.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $361,438.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,260 shares of company stock worth $9,224,221 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 97.1% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,069 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,935 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 55.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 303.9% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

