$410,000.00 in Sales Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will post $410,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $550,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $440,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.65 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on INFI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INFI traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.27. 511,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,849,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.91. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

