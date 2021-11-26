4,182 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,986,305,000 after buying an additional 7,499,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,562,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Comcast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $237.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

