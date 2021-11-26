439,095 Shares in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 439,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,908,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTX. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $818,000.

Shares of BTX stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

