4,500 Shares in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verso during the second quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Verso by 41.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Verso by 109,825.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verso in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Verso in the first quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRS opened at $22.29 on Friday. Verso Co. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.85.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $1.25. Verso had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verso Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Verso’s payout ratio is -13.56%.

VRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BWS Financial upped their price target on Verso from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

