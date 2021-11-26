$5.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) will announce $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full-year earnings of $22.88 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $21.00 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jackson Financial.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JXN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

JXN stock opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $36.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%.

In other Jackson Financial news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers purchased 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JXN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at about $76,744,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at about $47,115,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at about $41,618,000. Attestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at about $30,316,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at about $28,839,000. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

