$5.06 Billion in Sales Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will report $5.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.97 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $21.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.66 billion to $22.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $23.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Paper.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.20. 156,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,188. International Paper has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,922,000 after buying an additional 116,395 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of International Paper by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,925,000 after purchasing an additional 29,849 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of International Paper by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,046 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Paper (IP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.