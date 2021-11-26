$5.19 Billion in Sales Expected for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will post $5.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.03 billion and the highest is $5.34 billion. NextEra Energy posted sales of $4.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year sales of $18.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $18.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $22.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.87 billion to $24.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.29.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.25. 182,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,585,785. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.28 and its 200-day moving average is $79.64. The company has a market capitalization of $169.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

